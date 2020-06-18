Home

Wright Beryl Brian and Joanne wish to thank everybody for their very comforting messages
during their sad loss.
Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of the Oncology Day Unit, Macmillan Suite, also to the staff of the Anti-Coagulant Clinics at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and
to The Holland House and
Kirkham District Nurses.
To The Reverend Stephen Heath for conducting the funeral service with dignity during these sad times and our thanks to Marsden's Funeral Home for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 18, 2020
