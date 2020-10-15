|
Barnes Pam and the Barnes/Gardiner families would like to thank our friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations to Macmillan Windmill Unit BVH (Nurses) on the sad loss of Bill.
Special thanks to
Rev'd Adam Thomas of
St Cuthbert's Church for his comforting words during a very personal service for Bill.
Also the help and guidance of Deborah and Jeffrey Horsfield and the especially touching Guard of Honour from Lytham Rotarians.
The family would also like to thank Dr Adam and the staff of
Parcliffe Surgery for all their support over the last 2 years.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 15, 2020