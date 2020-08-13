|
|
|
Kelly Bobby Pray for the repose of the soul of Bobby who strengthened by the Sacraments of the Church,
died peacefully at home in Lytham,
with his family by his side on
5th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Annie,
devoted dad of Elise and Mandi,
cherished grandad of Annelise, Ellie and Jason and much loved
father in law of Dave and John.
Bobby will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
In our hearts he will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Requiem Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on Wednesday 19th August at
1.30pm, followed by burial at
Lytham Park Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions only close family are able to attend.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent to Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 13, 2020