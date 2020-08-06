|
|
|
HINDLE Brian Anthony Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 24th July 2020, aged 77. Much loved brother of Keith and the late Sandra, brother-in-law
of Sandra and Alex.
Retired lecturer in performing arts at Blackpool and The Fylde College, and examiner at LAMDA.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family, many friends,
and colleagues.
Private Funeral Service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday August 13th, 2020
at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to the Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton, FY6 7SF,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 6, 2020