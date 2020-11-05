Home

SWEENEY Brian On October 30th, 2020
in Victoria Hospital
aged 83 years and
of St Annes-on-Sea.

Beloved husband of the late Irene,
dear younger brother
of Vernon and a very dear dad,
grandad and great grandad.

Due to current circumstances
the funeral service is private.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 5, 2020
