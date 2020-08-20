|
TIMMS Brian Mark (Retired Builder of
St Annes on Sea)
Brian in his 90th year
died peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 14th August 2020.
The dearly loved husband of the late Lucy. Devoted dad of Mark
and Nigel, much loved
grandad to Charlotte and Amara and great grandad to Leo.
"A special gentleman
who will be sadly missed."
A private family funeral will be held at Lytham Park Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations may be sent for the "R.N.L.I."
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 20, 2020