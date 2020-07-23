Home

Carol Macdonald Notice
MACDONALD
Carol Peacefully on 14th July 2020
in hospital, Carol, aged 82 years,
of St. Annes.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy
and a much loved mum,
mother in law, grandma,
sister and aunty.
Carol will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions,
Carol's funeral will be private.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be
sent to Cats Paws Charity
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 23, 2020
