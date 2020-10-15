|
WILSON On 2nd October 2020
peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
Caroline
aged 59 years.
Devoted daughter of Margaret and loving step daughter of Emad, beloved partner of David,
a loving niece to James, John and Mary, also a sincere and dear friend to many.
A private Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at St Peter's RC Church, Lytham at 12.15pm followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RSPCA or Dementia UK c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to Messrs B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 15, 2020