GRATRIX Christine Hunt On July 10th, 2020
peacefully in Victoria Hospital
aged 77 years and of Lytham.
Beloved wife of Brian,
much loved mum of Andrew,
Ian, Christopher and Mark
and a very dear grandma
and great-grandma.
'Forever in our hearts'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service is private.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for Parkinson's UK or
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 23, 2020