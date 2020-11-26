Home

MARSH Christine Elizabeth Peacefully in Trinity Hospice on 21st November 2020,
surrounded by her loving family, Christine, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Alan,
much loved mum of Paul, Christopher, Jason and Charlotte, loving sister to Peter, Pat, John and David and a cherished nan. Due to the current restrictions,
a private family
funeral will take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium. Donations, if so desired,
may be sent for
"Trinity Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road,
St. Annes, FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860,
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 26, 2020
