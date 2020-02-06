|
Stead Christine On Wednesday 29th January 2020, peacefully at her home in Warton, surrounded by her loving family, Christine aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of Arthur, loving mum of Judith and Carol,
a much loved sister
and a dear friend of many.
Funeral service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Tuesday 11th February at 2pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for 'Trinity Hospice'
c/o address below.
Lying in repose and further enquiries please to:
N Gillett & Son 'Church View' Mowbreck Lane, Wesham,
PR4 3HA. Tel: 01772 682496
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 6, 2020