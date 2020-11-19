|
STUART (nee Prentice)
Christine On November 12th 2020,
Christine passed away
peacefully in Trinity Hospice,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved mum to
Stephanie, Kirstin and Jonathan,
much loved granny to Madelaine, Luke, Elliot, Camille, Bobby and Stella and great granny to Max.
'Will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Thursday
November 26th at 12 noon.
Due to current circumstances
attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Christine,
if so desired, may be sent for the
Salvation Army or
Lytham St Annes RNLI
c/o the funeral director.
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 01253 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 19, 2020