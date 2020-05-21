|
METCALFE Christopher Robert 1945 - 2020
Following many years of ill-health, Chris, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home in
St. Annes-on-Sea on
Tuesday 12th May 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Helena, dearly loved father of Andrew and Philip.
We would like to thank "everyone" in hospital, on-call GP and care teams, who made his
final days comfortable.
Due to current guidance, a family cremation will take place at
Park Crematorium, Lytham, on Friday 22nd May 2020 at 12.30 p.m.
Donations, in memory of Chris, may be sent c/o Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter
Funerals in favour of PDSA or RSPCA, to continue their vital work in these difficult times.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 21, 2020