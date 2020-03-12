|
|
|
HASMALL Connie Passed away peacefully at Greengables Care Home on
Friday 28th February 2020,
aged 97 years.
Devoted and loving wife to the late Alf and much loved mum to
Ray and the late Brian and Des.
Connie will be deeply missed
by all who knew her.
A celebration of Connie's
life will take place on
Thursday 19th March, 12:30 at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Connie can be made to
"Parkinson's UK" c/o and all further enquiries please to
J&A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 12, 2020