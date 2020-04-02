|
Tomlinson Connie
(Constance Rosemary) With much sadness we announce the death of Connie, beloved Wife of the late Laurie, wonderful Mum of Jason and the late Shelley,
also a loving Sister and Aunt, on
March 22nd, 2020, aged 86 years.
Connie died peacefully after a short illness in Victoria and
Clifton Hospital.
She will be missed by her loving family and all who knew her.
Due to current restrictions,
a private cremation service
has taken place for invited
family members.
If you feel that you would like
to make a donation in memory
of Connie, please do so to
a .
All enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01253 791500
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 2, 2020