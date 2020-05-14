|
|
|
CANNON David Rodger On May 7th 2020,
peacefully at his home in
St Annes, aged 93 years,
formerly of The Lake District.
Beloved husband of the
late Margaret, dear father of Michael, father in law to Elizabeth, and a grandfather and
great grandfather.
'Will be sadly missed'
Due to current circumstances
a 'private' family cremation
will take place. Please hold the family in your thoughts on Wednesday 20th May.
Family flowers only, donations,
if so desired, may be sent for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 14, 2020