|
|
|
COOPER David David passed away peacefully
on 3rd March 2020 at
Belsfield House Nursing Home,
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Elaine and proud loving father to daughters Melanie and husband Paul, Emma and husband Tim. Grandad to Keziah, Hannah, Annabelle, Elisha, Chloe,
Little Elisha, Isabel and Arron.
Great Grandad to Nova-Rae
and loving brother to sister June and brother-in-law Michael.
David will be forever in the hearts and minds of family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on
16th March 2020 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given to British Polio Fellowship.
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS.
01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 12, 2020