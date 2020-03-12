Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare St Annes
32 St. Andrews Road South
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cooper

Notice Condolences

David Cooper Notice
COOPER David David passed away peacefully
on 3rd March 2020 at
Belsfield House Nursing Home,
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Elaine and proud loving father to daughters Melanie and husband Paul, Emma and husband Tim. Grandad to Keziah, Hannah, Annabelle, Elisha, Chloe,
Little Elisha, Isabel and Arron.
Great Grandad to Nova-Rae
and loving brother to sister June and brother-in-law Michael.
David will be forever in the hearts and minds of family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on
16th March 2020 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given to British Polio Fellowship.
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS.
01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -