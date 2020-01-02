|
|
|
ELLISTON David Stanley Peacefully on 18th December 2019 in the loving care of
Starr Hills Methodist Home, Ansdell, David, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of 65 years
to Pearl, much loved father of Robert and Catherine, a dearly loved father-in-law to Jill and Robert and a treasured grandfather to
Catherine and Mary.
May he rest in peace
and rise in glory.
Service in Church Road Methodist Church, St Annes on
Monday 13th January 2020 at
11.00 a.m, followed by a private committal. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David, may be sent for
"Church Road Methodist Church" c/o Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors,
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 2, 2020