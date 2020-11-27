Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
Drive Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Laraway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Eric Laraway

Notice Condolences

David Eric Laraway Notice
Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 10th November 2020, David, aged 82 years. Devoted husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Stephen and Judith, father-in-law to Heidi and devoted grandad to Hannah and Daniel. "Will be very sadly missed by his family and friends."Service at the Drive Methodist Church on Wednesday 25th November 2020 followed by a private committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.Thank you to all the staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital who cared for him with empathy and compassion. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be sent for "Blue Skies Hospitals Fund "c/o Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -