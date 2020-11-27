|
|
|
Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 10th November 2020, David, aged 82 years. Devoted husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Stephen and Judith, father-in-law to Heidi and devoted grandad to Hannah and Daniel. "Will be very sadly missed by his family and friends."Service at the Drive Methodist Church on Wednesday 25th November 2020 followed by a private committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.Thank you to all the staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital who cared for him with empathy and compassion. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be sent for "Blue Skies Hospitals Fund "c/o Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 27, 2020