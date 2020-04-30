|
|
|
Fothergill David Stephen It is with great sadness that the family of David, announce that he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 23rd, 2020, aged 63 years.
The dearly loved husband of Deirdre, adored father of Charlotte and Alexandra, father-in-law of John and Stuart, and greatly loved grandpa of Henry, Arabella
and Camilla.
"Forever in our hearts"
Due to current circumstances the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
Please hold the family in your thoughts and prayers on
Thursday May 7th.
Family flowers only please.
For details of donations in lieu of flowers and for all further enquiries please contact
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 30, 2020