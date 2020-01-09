|
|
|
JAMES David Robert On December 28th, 2019,
suddenly at his home in
St Annes-on-Sea,
aged 73 years.
The dearly loved husband of Patricia, loving father of Paul
and Alan and a very
dear grandfather.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Thursday
16th January at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for the National Trust
c/o and all further enquiries please to Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT, Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020