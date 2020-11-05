Home

David Murray Notice
MURRAY David James Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Wednesday 28th October 2020, aged 80 years.
Fantastic husband of 57 years to Carol, great dad to Catherine, Peter and Jane. Father-in-law
to Simon, Zena and Dave and loving grandpa to Louise, Charlotte, Nathan,
Shaun and Declan.
He will leave a big
hole in our family.
A private funeral service will be held at St Annes Parish Church on Wednesday 11th November
2020 at 11.45 a.m.
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only
please, donations in memory of David may be sent for
"The Fire Fighter's Charity"
c/o Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -