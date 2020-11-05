|
|
|
SANDERSON David William On October 28th, 2020
peacefully in Victoria Hospital
aged 81 years and
of St Annes-on-Sea.
The dearly loved
husband of Brenda,
loving father of Jackie,
Melanie, Neil and Yvonne,
a dear father in law,
loving 'Jam' to Georgia, Tom,
Lucy and Sarah and
a dear brother to
John, Ann and family.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday November 13th at 2.00 p.m.
Due to current circumstances
attendance is by
immediate family only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
The North West Air Ambulance
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 5, 2020