Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Wraith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wraith

Notice Condolences

David Wraith Notice
WRAITH David Branson Passed away peacefully at Brooklands Care Home on Thursday July 9th 2020,
aged 88 years.

David lived an incredible life
fuelled by a love of sport
and passion for teaching.
His daughter Lois, son in law George, grandchildren Karyn and Laura and great grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, Jesse, Imogen and Logan, are so very proud to have had the privilege of having David in their lives, particularly knowing
he influenced so many others.

Due to current circumstances,
the service will be held privately
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday July 20th at 11:30 am. Donations can be made in David's memory to Trinity Hospice and/or R.N.L.I (Blackpool Branch)

All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -