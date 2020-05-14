Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Stephenson

Notice Condolences

Dennis Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON Dennis Benjamin Passed away peacefully
on 29th April 2020,
aged 91 years,
of Sedgwick,
near Kendal, formerly of
Lytham St. Anne's (Grenville
Ave & Headroomgate Road).
Loving husband of the late
Barbara, dearly loved father
of Mark, Penny and Jonathan
and beloved granddad to Katie,
Clare, Polly, Megan, Joseph,
Thomas and William.
Private service to take place
at St Thomas', Crosscrake.
Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Tel 015395 63108.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -