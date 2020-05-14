|
STEPHENSON Dennis Benjamin Passed away peacefully
on 29th April 2020,
aged 91 years,
of Sedgwick,
near Kendal, formerly of
Lytham St. Anne's (Grenville
Ave & Headroomgate Road).
Loving husband of the late
Barbara, dearly loved father
of Mark, Penny and Jonathan
and beloved granddad to Katie,
Clare, Polly, Megan, Joseph,
Thomas and William.
Private service to take place
at St Thomas', Crosscrake.
Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Tel 015395 63108.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 14, 2020