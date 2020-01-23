Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Dennis Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Dennis Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 12th January 2020, Dennis, aged 90 years.
A dearly loved cousin
to David and Betty.
"Will be very sadly missed."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 3rd February 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Abbeyfield"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House. Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 23, 2020
