PRINCE Derek It is with great sadness we announce Derek passed away peacefully in the Trinity Hospice,
aged 83 years.
Much loved and loving husband of Marlene and dearly loved father of Beverley, Gillian, Jennifer and Jonathan. Loving grandad to Anthony, Michael, Joanne, Emma, Alex, Luke, Chloe, Xander and Verity. Proud father-in-law to Alexandra, Phil and Ted and great grandad to Lexi and Max.
Service at The Drive Methodist Church, St. Annes on
Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 11.00 am,
prior to committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, to
"Trinity Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
