|
|
|
PRINCE Derek
1936 - 2019 During a time like this,
we realise how much our
family and friends mean to us.
All your kind expressions of sympathy, support, friendship and very generous donations following the sad passing of Derek, will always be remembered with gratitude by Marlene, Beverley, Gillian, Jennifer, Jonathan and families. We have been humbled to note that the donations received totalled over £864.00, which has been gratefully received by Trinity Hospice and the Palliative Care Services, Bispham. Sincere thanks also to the Rev Stephen Heath
for his comforting words,
the special music of Nigel Ogden and the members of the
Drive Methodist Church,
Lytham St Annes.
Particular thanks to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter for the efficient funeral arrangements carried out
with sympathetic care
and understanding.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 20, 2020