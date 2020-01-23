Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Derick Huntington

Derick Huntington Notice
HUNTINGTON Derick Peacefully on
16th January 2020
in hospital, Derick,
aged 91 years, of St. Annes.
Beloved husband of Moira,
much loved dad of
Sheila and Julie
and loving grandpa of
Ella and Phoebe.
Funeral Service at
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Catholic Church, St. Annes on
Wednesday 29th January at 11.15am followed by a
private cremation.
All flowers and enquiries
to David Pope
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -