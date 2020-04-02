|
|
|
O'TOOLE Don 30th May 1946 - 20th March 2020
Don O'Toole,
beloved former Headteacher
of St Peter's R.C.
Primary School in Lytham,
passed away in March following a long, bravely endured,
journey with cancer.
He was 73 years old.
Soft-spoken and kind,
Don was a man of great warmth,
charm, intellect and wit.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Margaret, their children, Alexandra, Peter and Anna,
son in laws, Andrew and Tony, grandchildren,
Niamh, Finn and Isobel, his brothers, Gerard, Desmond and Edward, his sister, Elizabeth and their families in Ireland.
May the road rise up to meet him.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral and Burial Private.
Further enquiries to David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 2, 2020