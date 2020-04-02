Home

Woodlands Funerals Limited (Ansdell, Lytham St Annes)
90 Woodlands Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1DA
01253 732217
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
15:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Doreen Cartmell

Doreen Cartmell Notice
Cartmell (Doreen) Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Priory Court Nursing Home on 28th March 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Leslie,
and much loved Mother of Barry.
Devoted Grandmother of Michael
and Marc and Great Grandmother
of Chani Elizabeth.

Funeral Service to take place
on Wednesday 8th April 2020
at 3.30pm at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired to Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited,
Tel: 01253 732217
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 2, 2020
