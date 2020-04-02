|
|
|
WOOD Doreen Passed away in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 19th March 2020,
Aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Arnold, much loved mum
of Stuart and Rowena.
Cherished sister
of Beryl and Coral.
Loving grandmother of Natalie, Andrea, Adrian, Lee and Kelly.
Cherished great grandmother of Aidan, Alisha, Jade, Bailey, Daniel, Alannah, Keeley, Holly-Paige, Zach, Liam, Mia, Jasmyn-Mai and Ava.
Doreen will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/
charity-donations/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home,
Alexandria Drive,
Lytham St Annes.
Tel: 720998
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 2, 2020