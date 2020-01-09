|
|
|
HARDING Doris Passed away peacefully on
23rd December 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the Late Walter,
much loved mum to Linda,
Derek, Pamela, Joy and Robert.
Loving grandma
and great grandma.
Doris will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday 15th January at
St Thomas' Church at 11.30am
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to
Marie Curie or St Thomas' Church
c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Rd, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020