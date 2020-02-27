Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Edmund Stedman

Edmund Stedman Notice
STEDMAN Edmund (Ted) Suddenly at home on
19th February 2020, Ted,
aged 78 years.
Loving husband of Janet,
dear father of Howard and Kate and grandfather to
Hollie, Billie, and Bode.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March 2020
at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Guide Dogs for the Blind"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 27, 2020
