|
|
|
REID Edna Bernadette On May 25th, 2020
peacefully in Riverside Rest Home, Lytham aged 89 years
and of St Annes-on-Sea.
Beloved wife of the late James, dearly loved mother to Brian, Martin and Peter, father in law to Eileen and Sheila and much loved grandma to Suzanne and Ben.
'Edna will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends'
Due to current circumstances a 'private' family cremation will take place but the family hope to hold a memorial service at a later date.
Please hold the family in
your thoughts and prayers
on Tuesday 9th June 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired
may be sent for
The British Heart Foundation
c/o and all further enquires to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
1a St Davids Road North,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 01253 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 28, 2020