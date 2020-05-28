|
|
|
JOHNSON Edward (Eddie) Please Pray for the Repose of
The Soul of Eddie, who passed away peacefully at home in
St. Annes on 23rd May 2020
with his family at his side.
The much loved husband of Sheila and beloved father of Anita, Denise and the late Tina. Grandad to
13 grandchildren and
10 great grandchildren.
Much loved brother to Vincent and the late Mary, Pat and Angela.
R.I.P.
Service at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 5th June 2020
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
to a
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 28, 2020