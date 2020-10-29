|
DAVIES Eileen The Davies family would like to thank everybody who showed their love for Eileen Davies on her funeral day
23rd October.
Those at the Spinnakers, those who came to the cemetery and all who watched the service online.
We all appreciated the support at this very sad time. We would also like to
express our gratitude to funeral director David Pope and
his colleagues at Lytham Funeral Services for their professionalism and compassion.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 29, 2020