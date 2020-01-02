|
HEYWORTH Eleanor Mary
"Mamie" Peacefully on 23rd December 2019
in the loving care of Stella Matutina
Care Home, Lytham and with her devoted family by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
much loved Mummy of Susan and the late Christine,
dear Mother in law of
Andy and Dennis,
dearly loved Nanna of
Andrew, Edward, Sally and Sophie and a loving Great Nanna.
Requiem Mass to celebrate Mamie's life will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham,
on what would have been Mamie's 105th birthday, Wednesday
8th January at 11.00am
followed by a private family cremation.
If you are able to, please wear a splash of colour to celebrate Mamie's life.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to either Lytham in Bloom
or Lytham RNLI
c/o the Funeral Director.
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW. Tel: (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 2, 2020