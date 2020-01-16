|
|
|
Heyworth Eleanor Mary
'Mamie' Mamie's family wish to express their sincere heartfelt thanks to everyone for the wonderful attendance at the
Requiem Mass and for the many cards, messages of sympathy, Mass offerings and
donations received since the passing of a much loved Mummy, Mother in law, Nanna
and Great Nanna.
Special thanks to Fr. David,
Deacon Michael and the
Parishioners of St. Peter's for their prayers, love and support.
Thank you also to the Sisters
and staff at Stella Matutina Care Home for the loving care and devotion shown to Mamie
and all the family,
and to Fernbank Surgery
for their support.
Thank you to Karen at
Lytham Posy Bowl for her
beautiful floral tribute
and to Bernard and staff
at The Clifton Arms for their hospitality and finally
to David Pope and staff for their
dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 16, 2020