|
|
|
COOKE Elizabeth Jean
(nee Treasure) On Thursday 13th August 2020,
peacefully at Hedges House
Residential Care Home, Lytham
aged 90. Formerly of 'Pinecot',
Warton Hall, Lodge Lane.
Devoted and loving Wife
to the late John Cooke.
Much loved Mother to
Jo and Sarah,
and Sister to John.
Cherished Grandmother to
Simon, Richard and Iain,
and Great Grandmother
to Rosie, Roan and Aila.
Private service and cremation at Park Cemetery, Lytham on
Friday 28th August 2020 at 1:30.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to
J & A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Road,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH
Tel: (01253) 735423
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 20, 2020