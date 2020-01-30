Home

Frances Elizabeth Courtney (née Gott)
Formerly of Ashton-under-Lyne, Freckleton and St John's Court, Lytham passed away peacefully on January 20th 2020 at Freckleton Lodge Care Home, aged 90.

Much loved mother of Pauline,
Terence, Loraine, Jan and Greg
and Grandmother of
Courtney, Joel and Luke.

Requiem Mass to be held at
10.00am on Wednesday 5th February at St Peters RC Church, Lytham followed by Committal
at Lytham Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 30, 2020
