KIRKHAM Elizabeth Pray for the repose
of the soul of Elizabeth,
who died peacefully
with her family around her
on 23rd August 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the
late George Kirkham,
much loved mum
of Paul, Roisin and Steven
and dearly loved nanny of
Chloe, Charlotte, Curtis and Iain.
Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ansdell
on Friday 11th September
at 11.30am followed
by committal at
Lytham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to RNLI c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 4, 2020