|
|
|
MORRISON Elsie On May 6th 2020, peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 88 years and of Wrea Green.
Beloved wife of the late Terry, dearly loved mum of Deborah
and Tracy, a much loved grandma of Eleanor and Jack and
mother in law to Andy.
'Always in our hearts.'
Due to current circumstances
a 'private' family cremation
will take place.
Please hold the family in
your thoughts and prayers
on Monday 18th May.
Family flowers only, donations,
if so desired, may be sent for
Dementia UK c/o and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 14, 2020