|
|
|
DODDS Emily On November 11th, 2020,
peacefully in
The Chimes Care Home,
aged 94 years
and of St Annes-on-Sea.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of
Kevin and Raymond and
a dear mother in law.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday
November 23rd at 11.30 a.m.
Due to current circumstances attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, may be sent for the R.N.L.I. Lytham St Annes Branch c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 19, 2020