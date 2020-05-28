Home

Emma Turvey Notice
TURVEY Emma Caroline Sadly passed away on the
18th May 2020 aged 31 years.

Daughter of Jane Boyle, twin sister of Sarah Boyle, loving mother of Jacob Cole Turvey, wife to an adoring husband Robin Turvey
and stepmother to Jess and
Tina Turvey.

You left too soon,
but we will meet again.

Funeral service to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 1st June at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired may be given for the British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries c/o Marsden's Funeral Home 148 Lytham Road, Warton tel: 01772 634100.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 28, 2020
