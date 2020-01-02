|
|
|
BLAKEY Enid Peacefully on 16th December 2019,
in hospital, Enid aged 92 years
of Lytham.
Much loved mum of
Adrian and Fiona,
dear mother in law of
Howard and dearly loved Nene
of Jessica and Grandma
of Claire and Ian.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Monday 6th January 2020
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent to the Macular Society c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 2, 2020