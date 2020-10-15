Home

Tinker Eric Thomas Eric sadly passed away
at his home address on
Sunday 20th September 2020
aged 88 years.

Eric, beloved Husband to Barbara and a dearly loved Uncle
and Great Uncle.

Eric will be fondly remembered
as a family man who
was always smiling.

Due to current restrictions,
a private service has been arranged for family only, however, donations in memory of Eric can be made to 'Trinity Hospice' c/o
and all further enquiries please to
J&A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH,
01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 15, 2020
