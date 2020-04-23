Home

RUSHTON Frank Frank passed away peacefully in hospital on 13th April 2020, following a stroke, aged 85 years. Much loved father to Claire and Graham, grandfather to Cameron, Naomi and Natalie and
great grandfather to Dylan.
He will be sadly missed
and forever in our hearts.
A Private Funeral Service
will be held for the family.
We ask friends and family to remember him with
fondness at this sad time.
All enquiries please to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Apr. 23, 2020
