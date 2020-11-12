Home

Tattersall Gaye Frances Passed away peacefully on November 7th , 2020 at home
in Kirkham with her family
present, aged 82 years.

Dearly loved wife of
the late Norman,
loving mum to Russell,
Rachael & Kerry and
a much-loved grandmother.

Funeral service at
United Reformed Church, Kirkham on Thursday November 19th at 2.30 pm, prior to Interment in the United Reformed Church Burial ground.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
for Marie Curie.

All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 12, 2020
