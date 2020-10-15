|
KAY Geoff Passed away on 7th October 2020 in hospital, Geoff, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jean, much loved dad of Clare, loving grandad of Sean,
dear brother of David and Michael.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private service and cremation will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 23rd October at 3pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, may be sent for
Cancer Research c/o
Mark FH Rae Funerals, 11 Wood Street, St Annes on Sea, FY8 1QS, tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 15, 2020